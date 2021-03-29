Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYCEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock remained flat at $$1.52 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,721,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,758,857. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

