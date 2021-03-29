Rope ($ROPE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19,172.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. Rope has a market cap of $1.71 million and $19,172.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope token can now be purchased for approximately $61.12 or 0.00106023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rope has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00059274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.00218806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $553.90 or 0.00960905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00029521 BTC.

Rope Token Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol.

Rope Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

