Royal Bank of Canada Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $165.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.77.

NYSE:NKE opened at $132.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.19 and a 200 day moving average of $133.97. NIKE has a 52 week low of $77.16 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock worth $25,558,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

