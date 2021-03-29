RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $682.80

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and last traded at GBX 682 ($8.91), with a volume of 540829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 681.20 ($8.90).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 677.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 607.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of £7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12.

In related news, insider Scott Egan sold 67,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85), for a total value of £455,797.02 ($595,501.72).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

