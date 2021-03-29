Sabre Insurance Group’s (SBRE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 264 ($3.45) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON SBRE traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 241.50 ($3.16). 510,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,024. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 312 ($4.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £603.75 million and a PE ratio of 15.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 254.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 257.29.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $9.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.81%.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 20,583 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,399.20 ($64,540.37). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,751 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,137.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.