Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Up 106.8% in March

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,900 shares, an increase of 106.8% from the February 28th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 2,644.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 72.45% of Safe-T Group worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ SFET traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,289. Safe-T Group has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Safe-T Group Company Profile

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

