Samsara BioCapital LLC Sells 306,218 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Samsara BioCapital LLC lowered its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 306,218 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Geron worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Geron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,024,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 435,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Geron by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,647,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640,921 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Geron by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,011,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 204,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Geron by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98,632 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Geron by 4,606.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 961,624 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.71.

Shares of Geron stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.54. 15,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. Geron Co. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

