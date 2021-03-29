Samsara BioCapital LLC Sells 95,000 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Samsara BioCapital LLC cut its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 399,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. Alpine Immune Sciences comprises approximately 0.5% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,516,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 70,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 375,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

ALPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,307.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 76.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.66. 1,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.