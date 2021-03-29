SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361,587 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 1.15% of SBA Communications worth $360,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,456,000 after acquiring an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 381,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,633,000 after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 278,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,331,000 after acquiring an additional 164,195 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 526,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after acquiring an additional 128,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,814,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.85.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,053. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.09 and its 200 day moving average is $283.24. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,883.67 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

