Scge Management L.P. Has $16.36 Million Stock Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 410.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the quarter. BigCommerce accounts for approximately 0.2% of Scge Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Scge Management L.P.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $16,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 773.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. William Blair started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

BIGC traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,735. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.52.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $514,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,850,382 shares of company stock worth $110,344,413 over the last quarter.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

