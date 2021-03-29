Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Schneider National in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Schneider National stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $28.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,443,000 after buying an additional 270,187 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

