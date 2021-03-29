Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,004,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,160,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,264,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,734,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG opened at $128.62 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.21 and a 1-year high of $137.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.