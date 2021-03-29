SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:SCVX opened at $9.88 on Monday. SCVX has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCVX in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SCVX in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new position in SCVX in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in SCVX by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCVX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SCVX

SCVX Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

