Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SECVY remained flat at $$12.47 during midday trading on Monday. Séché Environnement has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76.

About Séché Environnement

SÃ©chÃ© Environnement SA engages in the recovery and treatment of waste products for industrial customers and public authorities in France and internationally. The company recovers resources and materials from non-hazardous and hazardous wastes; and produces alternative energy from biogas and solid recovered fuels, as well as generates thermal energy as a byproduct.

