Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Down 68.5% in March

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the February 28th total of 202,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensus Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRTS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,902. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

