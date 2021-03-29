ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 9th

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

SFBS opened at $64.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $2,071,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 453,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,816,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

