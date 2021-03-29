Short Interest in 888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Declines By 41.9%

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the February 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of 888 stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. 888 has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIHDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 888 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of 888 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

