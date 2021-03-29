Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Increases By 300.0%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:DWEQ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.80. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,035. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.