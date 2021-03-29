Short Interest in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Expands By 150.0%

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AMCON Distributing stock traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $115.54. 341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.73. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $138.34.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $404.75 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 0.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of AMCON Distributing worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

