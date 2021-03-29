Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Declines By 80.1%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the February 28th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.31. Barfresh Food Group has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

