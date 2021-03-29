Short Interest in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Declines By 60.6%

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the February 28th total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSN. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Get Broadstone Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07. Broadstone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Broadstone Acquisition Company Profile

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.