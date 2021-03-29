Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Decreases By 53.2%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the February 28th total of 17,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Castor Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 299,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 12.46% of Castor Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing.

Castor Maritime stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.78. 308,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,676,453. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Castor Maritime has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.54.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

