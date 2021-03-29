Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Drops By 44.9%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRZBY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Commerzbank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Commerzbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays began coverage on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of CRZBY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,259. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

