Short Interest in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expands By 185.3%

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 185.3% from the February 28th total of 634,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conformis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.06.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $39,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Conformis by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 17.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 38,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,664. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

