Short Interest in Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Decreases By 51.7%

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Costa Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

CTTQF stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $3.60. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000. Costa Group has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

Costa Group Company Profile

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

