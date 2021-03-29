Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Rises By 194.5%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, an increase of 194.5% from the February 28th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLVO. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of SLVO stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $6.12. 21,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,190. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $7.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

