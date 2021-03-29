Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Declines By 60.7%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the February 28th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust alerts:

Shares of EFL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.38. 26,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $9.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.