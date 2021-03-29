Short Interest in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Declines By 43.3%

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,300 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 651,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ELVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $114.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Research analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $89,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at $12,160,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $179,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,851 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.