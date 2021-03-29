Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Drops By 53.1%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.91. 22,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,390. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Grupo Santander lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

