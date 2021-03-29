Short Interest in Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Decreases By 73.2%

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ECIA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of -0.40. Encision has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter. Encision had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

About Encision

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. The company provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

