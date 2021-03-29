Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Declines By 74.3%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the February 28th total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ GURE traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.26. 11,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 21.27, a current ratio of 21.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gulf Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gulf Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

