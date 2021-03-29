Short Interest in Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Declines By 54.9%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the February 28th total of 707,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 290.0 days.

Shares of Haidilao International stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376. Haidilao International has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85.

Get Haidilao International alerts:

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; and food research and development, and trading businesses.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.