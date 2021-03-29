Short Interest in Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) Declines By 80.0%

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGLDF opened at $10.50 on Monday. Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Company Profile

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services.

