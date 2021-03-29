Short Interest in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Expands By 233.3%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.11. 665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,971. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $80.13 and a one year high of $186.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.17 and a 200 day moving average of $154.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.386 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

