Short Interest in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Declines By 44.4%

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $54.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.79. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $56.34.

