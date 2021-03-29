Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Rises By 116.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 116.3% from the February 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.76. 298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,950. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 62.86% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

