Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Increases By 291.8%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 291.8% from the February 28th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ EWJV traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $28.50. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,486. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22.

