Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Decreases By 75.3%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KRYAY stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.38. 6,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,083. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.74. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.701 per share. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

