Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Drops By 42.1%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the February 28th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $4.46 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

