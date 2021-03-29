Short Interest in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Rises By 551.3%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 551.3% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:NXJ opened at $14.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $14.89.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.