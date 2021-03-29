Short Interest in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Rises By 348.2%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a growth of 348.2% from the February 28th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PED traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.44. 16,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,800. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $114.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,940,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,386,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivar Siem sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 792,600 shares of company stock worth $1,188,148 in the last three months. 76.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PEDEVCO stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of PEDEVCO as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

