Short Interest in ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Increases By 254.5%

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 254.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of ROHCY stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ROHM has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Get ROHM alerts:

ROHCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ROHM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ROHM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.