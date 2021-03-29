Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Decreases By 60.3%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SCBFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCBFY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,876. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $14.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

