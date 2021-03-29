Short Interest in Strategic Global Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBV) Declines By 60.9%

Strategic Global Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBV) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

STBV stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Strategic Global Investments has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About Strategic Global Investments

Strategic Global Investments, Inc engages in the ownership and development of properties. The company was founded on December 11, 1985 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

