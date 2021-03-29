Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Rises By 119.4%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HYB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,297. The New America High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The New America High Income Fund by 308.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 406,292 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 30.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,369 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

