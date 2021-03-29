Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Declines By 78.3%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the February 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TOKCF opened at $61.00 on Monday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98.

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

