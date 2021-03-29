Short Interest in UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Rises By 160.9%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 160.9% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS UPMMY opened at $38.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $40.30.

Several brokerages have commented on UPMMY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DNB Markets cut shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

