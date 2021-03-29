Short Interest in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Decreases By 51.1%

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 158,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 357,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director Michael R. Long sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,100,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,627. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Usio during the 4th quarter valued at $2,171,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Usio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 457,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Usio by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 484,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Usio by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:USIO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.22. 1,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,216. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. Usio has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $155.73 million, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.19.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

