Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Increases By 135.6%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 135.6% from the February 28th total of 959,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,643,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BND stock opened at $84.78 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

