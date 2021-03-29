Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Increases By 183.3%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE GDO traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 32,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,198. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $18.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2,566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 83,939 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

